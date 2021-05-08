Cops seeking creep who raped woman inside Riverside Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Manhattan are on the hunt for the creep who sexually assaulted a woman inside Riverside Park early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was attacked in an apparent sex deal gone bad within a wooded area of the park off Riverside Drive, between West 115th and West 116th Streets, at about 4 a.m. on May 8.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, whose age was not disclosed, met up with the perpetrator in the park and agreed to offer him sexual favors in exchange for cash.

The suspect, however, said he had no money, then forcibly removed the woman’s clothing and raped her, authorities said.

Following the attack, cops said, the creep took off on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 26th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital for evaluation, police sources said.

The NYPD described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 40s with a scruffy beard, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green/brown camouflage shirt and matching pants.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the sexual assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.