Brooklyn man dies of injuries after crashing his car into a tree: NYPD

A Brooklyn man died of his injuries after he hit a tree with his car on Ocean Parkway early Wednesday morning.

At 12:38 a.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a single motor vehicle collision at the corner of Ocean Parkway and Newkirk Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 24-year-old Nuvakh Ilishayev and another 21-year-old man pinned inside the 2019 BMW M5 sedan, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma.

The FDNY extracted the victims from the vehicle and EMS rushed them to Maimonides Hospital, where Ilishayev was pronounced dead. The 21-year-old man is listed in stable condition.

An investigation found that Ilishayev was driving the vehicle with the 21-year-old man in the front passenger seat. As they were driving northbound on Ocean Parkway at an apparent high speed, Ilishayev failed to properly navigate the roadway and hit a tree at the corner of Newkirk Avenue before coming to rest.

The investigation is ongoing.