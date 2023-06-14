Quantcast
Brooklyn

Brooklyn subway stabbing suspect caught less than 24 hours after bloody murder on J train

Jordan Williams, 20, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death on a Brooklyn train.
Photo by Dean Moses

Detectives cuffed on Wednesday the prime suspect in a deadly Brooklyn subway stabbing the night before.

Jordan Williams, 20, of Queens is accused of brutally stabbing 36-year-old Brooklynite Devictor Ouedraogo aboard northbound J train at approximately 8 p.m. just before it stopped at the Marcy Avenue and Broadway station, police said.

Ouedraogo managed to make it off the train before swiftly being rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he succumbed to a chest wound.

Jordan Williams, 20. Photo by Dean Moses

Sources with knowledge of the incident say the suspect may have been sent into a rage after Ouedraogo allegedly had an altercation with Williams’ girlfriend minutes before the deadly stabbing. While the woman involved was reportedly taken into custody, she has yet to be charged.

Although Williams remained silent as he was walked out of the 90th Precinct in cuffs, when questioned if the incident was self-defense, he nodded his head before being placed in the back of an unmarked police vehicle. 

Williams is charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Jordan Williams, 20. Photo by Dean Moses

