Mayor Adams, top cop Sewell and MTA boss Lieber commute with subway riders during morning rush event touting drop in crime

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Mayor Eric Adams, and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Janno Lieber rode the subway from Brooklyn to Manhattan during rush hour on Thursday morning in an effort to highlight transit safety.

amNewYork Metro caught the trio as they entered the transit system at Barclays Center-Atlantic Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. on March 16. According to NYPD’s top cop and hizzoner, the trip was both about hearing from straphangers firsthand and highlighting the decrease in crime underground.

“We wanted to make sure we came out here to show people how committed we are to continuing the safety we’re seeing in the subways,” Commissioner Sewell told amNewYork Metro. “Obviously, we always know there’s more work to do, but we’ve seen some decreases that are very encouraging for us year to date.”

Through March 1, overall subway index crime is down by 19.4% so far this year, from 391 recorded through March 1, 2022 to 315 reported through March 1, 2023. The reduction is something both the mayor and police commissioner are heralding as a major victory.

On Thursday morning, Adams, Sewell and Lieber greeted early morning commuters before boarding a Manhattan-bound 5 train. During the ride, Sewell took selfies with passengers and joked with those eager to quiz her.

“They feel a lot safer on the train,” Sewell said between discussions with the public. “Janno Lieber, our great partner in this endeavor has told us that in surveys satisfaction is up and that means a great deal to us, we are commuters too.”

The police commissioner also stressed that transit officers are positioned to not only fight crime, but also to provide information and an overall sense of safety. Mayor Adams added that he was pleased with the numbers and what he saw during his ride.

“I ride often but we really wanted to highlight the great numbers, crime is moving in the right direction, and we are looking forward to indeed ridership and just interacting with everyone,” Mayor Adams told amNewYork Metro.

The officials disembarked at Brooklyn Bridge, parting as the mayor went to work at City Hall and the police commissioner headed to police headquarters.