City shooting incidents continue to skyrocket throughout the city, reaching 166% increase last month

The bloodiest summer in New York City in three decades rages on.

Monthly statistics from the NYPD show that the number of shootings incidents are continuing to skyrocket throughout the five boroughs.

In August 2020, there were 242 total citywide shooting incidents. Compared to 91 shootings in August 2019, last month showed a 166% increase year-over-year. The NYPD states that the number of shootings increased through all boroughs except for Staten Island. Year-to-date, there was an 87% spike in citywide shooting incidents through Aug. 31, with 1,014 compared to last year’s 541.

The number of murders in the first eight months of 2020 rose to 291 by the end of August. Compared to the same time period in 2019 — which had 217 murders — this marks a 34% increase year-over-year. There were 53 murders in New York City last month compared to 36 in August 2019.

The NYPD is continuing to combat the increase in gun violence throughout the city. In August 2020, gun arrests increased with 359 gun arrests compared to 357 in August 2019.

“Despite all the continuing challenges, our NYPD officers are undaunted,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “The work of our officers represents the best of the policing profession and it continues as they increasingly engage with all of our community partners to protect life, prevent crime and build safer neighborhoods.”

Burglaries increased 22% to 1,310 total crimes last month, with robberies increasing 4%. Burglaries are up 42% year-to-date through Aug. 31.

Year-to-date through Aug. 28, citywide hate crimes decreased 37% with 182 crimes. Rape crimes also decreased in the month of August by 22%, however the NYPD acknowledges that rape crimes continue to be underreported.

The NYPD Special Victims Division’s 24-hour hotline is 212-267-RAPE (7273).