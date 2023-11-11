Cops cuff school bus driver for fatally striking 73-year-old in Queens

Cops say the school bus driver was attempting to make a turn onto 86th Street in Ozone Park, Queens when they fatally struck Maria Rodriguez in the crosswalk.

Police arrested a school bus driver who allegedly struck and killed a 73-year-old in a Queens crosswalk on Friday morning.

According to the investigation, 47-year-old Maria Marte was behind the wheel of the school bus, when he attempted to make a left turn off of 107th Avenue onto 86th Street in Ozone Park, when she hit Maria Rodriguez in the crosswalk at around 7:24 a.m.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and pronounced Rodriguez dead.

Marte remained at the scene until the arrival of police, who arrested her on charges of Failure to Exercise Due Care and Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian.

This incident remains under investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

So far this year, there have been 81 pedestrians killed in traffic collisions on the streets of the five boroughs, according to the data-tracking website CrashMapper.