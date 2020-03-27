Cops looking for creep who tried to rape a woman in the Bronx last winter

Cops are looking for a creep who tried to rape a woman in the Bronx back in December.

According to police, at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019, a 62-year-old woman entered the elevator at a residential building in the vicinity of 3rd Avenue and East 169th Street and followed into the elevator by a man. When the woman got off the elevator, she went into her apartment and left the door unlocked.

When she emerged from another room, the victim saw the man in her apartment and he proceeded to threaten her. The victim ordered the suspect to leave, and he then threw the victim on the ground and tried to take off her pants.

The victim was able to push the suspect off of her and he fled the apartment in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

On March 27, the NYPD released video of the suspect, who is known as “Lionel” and “Unc”:

“Lionel” is described as an adult man in his 60s with a dark complexion, stocky build, partially bald with a salt and pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Levis t-shirt, a dark coat, a red and black scarf, black shoes and a knit cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.