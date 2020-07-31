Cops looking for man who whacked victim in the face in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is searching for a man who assaulted a man in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

According to authorities, at 11:50 p.m. on July 26, a 35-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in front of 1057 East 12th Street when he was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man proceeded to hit the victim in the side of his face with a hard object.

The suspect then fled the scene southbound on East 12th Street and then eastbound on Avenue K. The victim suffered a chipped tooth and pain to his jaw and was treated by his private doctor.

Police released video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage on July 30: