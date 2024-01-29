Cops searching for Times Square headphone thief

The suspect in the pair of thefts in Times Square.

Police are looking for the man who snatched headphones from a pair of victims in separate robberies in Times Square, according to the NYPD.

The first incident came on Dec. 22, when the suspect approached a 26-year-old male near 1514 Broadway and grabbed his earphones off his head, before running off at around 7:50 p.m.

Cops say the same suspect struck again at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 22, when he walked up to a 43-year-old woman outside of 3 Times Square and grabbed her headphones, before again fleeing the scene on foot.

No one was reported injured in either theft, and no arrests have yet been made, according to police.

Authorities described the suspect as a male with a medium skin complexion, a medium build and light-colored hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

So far this year, the 14th Police Precinct (which covers Times Square) has seen 20 robberies and 177 incidents of grand larceny.

Citywide, the NYPD has recorded 960 robberies and 2,616 grand larcenies, according to the most recent data.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.