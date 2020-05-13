Cops seek suspect who may have fled to Connecticut following summer Bronx shooting

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a suspect that they believe is connected to a fatal shooting in the Bronx last summer.

According to police, at 3:21 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2019, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at Rochambeau Avenue and Bainbridge Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 46-year-old Edgar Perez with a gunshot wound to his back.

EMS rushed Perez to Montefiore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD is looking for 20-year-old Alexis Flores in connection to the crime. He is described as a Hispanic man with a thin build and dark hair that he may have shaved off, and standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Police say that Flores may have fled to Connecticut.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.