Daring couple wanted for having sex in a Brooklyn subway station: cops

Cops are looking for a couple who were spotted having sex in a Brooklyn subway station last month.

According to police, at 6 a.m. on May 17, the pair were seen on the A/C platform at the High Street-Brooklyn Bridge subway station engaging in sexual activity in public view. A video of the incident was later posted on social media on May 24.

The first suspect is described as a female with a dark complexion, a medium build and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans, black boots and a black bandana. The second suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, a medium build and light facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.