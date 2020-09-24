Death of man found stabbed in Midtown officially ruled a homicide: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man who was stabbed in Manhattan over the summer has died of his injuries, police announced on Thursday.

Authorities say that at 10:09 p.m. on Aug. 22, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at the corner of 11th Avenue and West 54th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 24-year-old Terrell Wigfall at the location with a stab wound to his chest.

EMS rushed to the location and brought Wigfall to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Sept. 16. His death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.