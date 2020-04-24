Five suspects sought stealing cash and shoes in knifepoint robbery in Manhattan: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a group of crooks who robbed two people at knifepoint in a Manhattan apartment.

According to police, at 1:38 a.m. on April 10, four unknown individuals kicked in the door of an apartment located in the vicinity of Macombs Place and West 150th Street. Once inside, the suspects held a 20-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman at knifepoint while they forcibly took $4,000 cash and 20 pairs of sneakers valued at $6,000.

The suspects then fled the scene in a gray Ford van, driven by a fifth unknown person, to parts unknown. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

On April 24, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken at the incident location:

The first suspect is described as a female with a light complexion, thin build with long straight red hair, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt and red sneakers. The second suspect, also female, is described as having a light complexion, a large build and curly black hair, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue jacket and purple sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion and medium build, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jeans, a dark colored jacket and blue gloves. The fourth suspect, also male, is described as having a medium complexion and a thin build with short, curly dark hair and a full beard, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white jogging jacket, white jogging pants and white sneakers.

The last suspect, also male, is described as having a light complexion, a thin build, short dark hair and a full beard, and standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing grey pants, black sneakers and a white hooded sweatshirt with the letters EXP on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.