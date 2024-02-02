Man arrested for fatally striking 89-year-old with his car on Riverside Boulevard

The intersection of Riverside Boulevard and W. 70th Street, where Mohammad Malik allegedly fatally struck 89-year-old Leonard Sugin with his car on Oct. 26.

Police have arrested the 64-year-old driver who allegedly fatally struck an elderly man with his car last October in the Upper West Side.

NYPD officers slapped the cuffs on Mohammad Malik on Thursday, charging him with failure to yield to a pedestrian for the incident, which left 89-year-old Leonard Sugin dead on Oct. 26.

According to the investigation, Malik was driving his 2019 Cadillac Escalade along Riverside Boulevard, when he allegedly plowed into Sugin and an 87-year-old-female in the intersection near W. 70 Street at around 4:12 p.m.

Paramedics took both victims to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where Sugin died of his injuries.

More than three months went by with no updates, until officers ultimately charged Malik on Feb. 1.

Throughout 2023, there had been 103 pedestrians killed in traffic accidents on the streets of the five boroughs, according to the data-tracking site CrashMapper.