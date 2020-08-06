Man cuffed in Brooklyn for sexually assaulting a young girl, police suspect there may be more victims

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was arrested in Brooklyn for allegedly sexually assaulting a preteen girl, and possibly others.

John Russell, 59, was arrested on July 30 on charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old and course of sexual conduct against a child.

According to the NYPD, Russell allegedly began to assault the victim when she was 9 years old and continued until she was 11. Sources familiar with the investigation that on more than one occasion, Russell touched the victim on her breasts, buttocks and her private areas, above and below her clothing, with his hands and with his genitals. It is unclear at this time how Russell and the victim knew each other.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that Russell, who was a former CUNY research associate, has had prior arrests for similar crimes, including forcible touching and sex abuse. The NYPD believes that there may be other individuals who were victimized as well.

Russell is described as a being bald with blue eyes, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or others is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.