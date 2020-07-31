Man sought for questioning for firing several shots in the Bronx on Tuesday night

The NYPD is looking for a person who may know something about shots being fired in the Bronx earlier this week.
Authorities say that at 11:52 p.m. on July 28, an unknown man fired multiple shots at an undetermined number of people in front of 1163 Ward Avenue. No injuries were reported as a result.
Police released a photo of the man wanted for questioning, who is described as being between the ages of 20 to 30 years old.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.