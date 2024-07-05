Man stabbed dead on Harlem block amid July 4 celebrations

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man in Harlem was stabbed to death as the city reveled during Fourth of July festivities on Thursday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly attack occurred at about 9:11 p.m. on July 4 in front of a brownstone at 220 West 136th St.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the victim, an unidentified man who was stabbed multiple times about his chest and right arm.

EMS rushed him to nearby Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity.

The NYPD did not provide details about a possible motive or a suspect’s description. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Through June 30, the 32nd Precinct tallied just three homicides year-to-date in 2024, two fewer than the five recorded in the first six months of 2023. Felony assaults, however, are up 11.1% year-to-date, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Anyone with information regarding the July 4 stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.