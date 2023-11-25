Deadly Harlem brownstone fire claims one life, leaves three hospitalized: FDNY

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Harlem brownstone fire late on Friday night left one resident dead and three others hospitalized with serious injuries, the Fire Department reported.

FDNY sources said the two-alarm blaze ignited at about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 on the second floor of the four-story dwelling at 107 West 132nd St., between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel from 25 units responded to the inferno. During the operation, they came to the assistance of four injured residents.

According to WABC-TV, eyewitnesses had spotted one or several of them jumping from the burning structure.

The four residents were rushed to Harlem Hospital for treatment; one of them was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the Fire Department. The deceased victim’s identity is not yet known.

Firefighters brought the inferno under control at about 1:02 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 25. FDNY marshals are now investigating the fire’s cause.