Triple shooting in Harlem outside bar leaves three men wounded: cops

An early-morning shooting at a Harlem bar on Sunday left three men wounded and hospitalized, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said gunfire rang out at about 3:58 a.m. on Feb. 18 near Just Lorraine’s Place 2 at 2247 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., near West 132nd Street.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about multiple people shot at the location, found three wounded men at the scene. One of the victims, aged 46, suffered a bullet wound to his left leg, while two others, ages 21 and 39, sustained gunshot wounds to their right legs.

EMS rushed the 21-year-old and 46-year-old men to Harlem Hospital, and the 39-year-old man to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. All three men were listed in stable condition.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown and under investigation at this time. Police have not yet provided a description of the suspected shooter.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 11, the 32nd Precinct tallied three shootings so far in 2024, up from the two recorded at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.