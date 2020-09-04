Quantcast
Man with head trauma dies of injuries on Brooklyn street corner: NYPD

Emily Davenport
September 4, 2020
Photo via Getty Images

Cops are investigating the death of a man who was found on a Brooklyn street corner early Friday morning.

According to police, at 12:24 a.m. on Sept. 4 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault near the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Ditmas Avenue. Upon their arrival, the NYPD found a 33-year-old man lying on the ground at the location, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his head.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

