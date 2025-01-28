Manhattan courtroom slashing leaves two men hospitalized, seven suspects in custody

A massive brawl ensued inside of a Lower Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, leaving two people slashed and seven people arrested, court sources confirmed.

According to sources with immediate knowledge of the incident, the attack unfolded in a courtroom on the 13th floor of 100 Centre St., the Manhattan Supreme Court, around 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 28. The individuals involved were not in custody at the time.

Sources report that the men, who are allegedly from rival factions, saw one another and began fighting in what turned into a six-on-two assault.

During the attack, law enforcement sources said, one of the individuals brandished some kind of blade — believed to have been a fiberglass scalpel, which is how it apparently evaded metal detectors — and began slashing wildly.

Two men were slashed in the assault, leaving them hospitalized. Both are expected to survive.

“New York State Court Officers immediately responded to the incident, facilitated transport to a local hospital, and initiated an investigation. The Court Officers took seven individuals into custody and recovered two sharp objects. The investigation remains ongoing,” said Al Baker, a state OCA spokesperson.

Blood was left smeared in the hallway along medical equipment as EMS rushed to treat the victims wounds.

Charges against the seven people arrested in the attack are pending; court officers are investigating how the weapons were smuggled inside.