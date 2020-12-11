Six protesters struck in hit-and-run during Midtown Manhattan march, driver arrested | amNewYork

Quantcast
Six protesters struck in hit-and-run during Midtown Manhattan march, driver arrested

Police investigating the Dec. 11, 2020 incident in which a driver ran their car through a group of protesters at a Midtown intersection.
Photo by Dean Moses

Six protesters were struck by a driver with a vehicle while they marched through Midtown Manhattan on Friday afternoon, police reported.

The incident happened at about 4:08 p.m. on Dec. 11 during a march at the corner of East 39th Street and Third Avenue.

Police sources said that the victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and NYU Langone Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. 

An injured protester sits on the sidewalk at the intersection.Photo by Dean Moses

As many as 70 people were involved in the protest, according to WABC-TV. According to NYC Protest Update, which is operated by journalists covering protests across the city, the march was held in solidarity with a hunger strike by nine ICE detainees at the Bergen County Jail in New Jersey.

“We were marching from down the street. A black car, two women, nosed up on the protest, hit someone, then stopped for, I don’t know, like a second, then put the gas down and stormed through the crowd,” said Morgan Burns, one of the marchers, who said that this was the fifth hit-and-run through a protest that she’s seen this year.

“Bodies went flying in the air. Bikes went flying into the air. Honestly, I thought it would be worse,” Burns added.

Two women inside of the vehicle were arrested and brought to the 17th Precinct for questioning, according to witnesses. Police sources, however, could not confirm that information as of 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Following the incident, there were reported clashes between protesters and police officers on the scene. Two protesters were arrested, according to Burns, who said that cops also kettled the crowd at the intersection for a time.

Cops and protesters after the Dec. 11 incident at the corner of East 39th Street and 3rd Avenue.Photo by Dean Moses

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.

