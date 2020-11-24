Senior woman dies after she was hit by a car in Queens (UPDATED) | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An elderly woman is dead after being struck by a motorist in Middle Village early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, around 6:30 a.m., a 75-year-old woman was crossing Juniper Boulevard North near 81st Street when she was struck by the driver of a car, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD’s preliminary investigation found that the woman emerged into the middle street, walking out between two parked cars, when the driver struck her.

EMS personnel arrived to find the woman with severe trauma to her body. She was taken to North Shore Hospital in critical condition. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 3:35 p.m. This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.