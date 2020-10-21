82-year-old woman dies of injuries after being hit by scooter in Manhattan: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An elderly woman died of her injuries after she was hit by a scooter in Manhattan.

Police say that at 7:24 a.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a scooter and a pedestrian at the intersection of West 60 Street and Broadway. Upon their arrival, police found 82-year-old Helga Schnitker at the location, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to her head.

An investigation found that a 23-year-old man was driving a scooter southbound on Broadway when he hit Schnitker, who was crossing the street at W. 60th Street in the crosswalk.

Schnitker was rushed to Mt. Sinai Morningside in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries. The investigation is ongoing by the New York City Police Department’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.