NYC SHOOTINGS: Four people injured in overnight shootings in Brooklyn and the Bronx

Four people were shot, three in Brooklyn and one in the Bronx in overnight gunfire, police officials said.

All of the wounded were expended to survive their wounds. Three Brooklyn shootings were believed to be gang related, while the Bronx shooting was an apparent attempted robbery.

At 9 p.m., police say they received a call of a 35-year-old man shot in the back in front of 1539 Sterling Place in Weeksville, Brooklyn. Police from the 77th Precinct say they found the man inside his apartment in the four-story building. He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the assailant was in a black sedan, but no further description was available.

About 15 minutes later, police from the 69th Precinct were called to 1458 East 103th Street in Canarsie, Brooklyn, where they found a 15-year-old male shot in the left leg. Police say the victim heard the shots and felt pain.

He was rushed by EMS to Brookdale Hospital, where he was in stable condition. No further information was available on an assailant.

At about 9:20 p.m., police from the 60th precinct received a call of shots fired at West 27th Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island. Police found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face in front of 2925 West 27th Street.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital for treatment but was expected to recover.

Investigators were looking for a grey sedan that sped away from the scene in this apparent drive-by shooting.

In the Bronx, police from the 32nd Precinct say a 25-year-old man walked into Montefiore Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso at about 10:30 p.m. Police believe the shooting actually occurred at 401 West 207th Street in the 41st Precinct.

Investigators say the victim told them a group of 3-4 male Hispanics and Black men attempted to rob him. When he tried to get away in his 2016 BMW, he was shot once in the torso.

The victim is expected to survive his wounds and the shooting is under investigation by the 41st Precinct.

In addition to these shootings, there were numerous reports of shots fired, including in one case where a Black man in his 20’s, who was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and brown sweater, fired a shot at another man on Empire Blvd near Schenectady Avenue. Police from the 71st Precinct found one spent round, a 9mm, in front of a laundromat at the scene, but customers say the shooting had nothing to do with people doing their laundry.

Police were checking area hospitals for victims, but could not say if anyone was actually hit the bullet.

