Police & Fire

Police looking for woman who stabbed 47-year-old near Union Square

By Posted on
The suspect stabbed the victim near 14 Street and Broadway on Nov. 3.
Google Maps

Police are looking for the woman who stabbed a 47-year-old near Union Square last month. 

According to the investigation, the woman approached the victim near 14 Street and Broadway on Nov. 3, before engaging him in a verbal dispute at around 10:30 p.m.

As the situation escalated, the victim attempted to walk away — but the suspect followed him, and stabbed him in the lower back, cops said. 

Paramedics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition for treatment of his wounds. 

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene before police arrived. 

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Police described the suspect as a woman with a light skin complexion, standing  approximately 5’2″ tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a multicolored hat, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

