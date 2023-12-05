Police looking for woman who stabbed 47-year-old near Union Square

The suspect stabbed the victim near 14 Street and Broadway on Nov. 3.

Police are looking for the woman who stabbed a 47-year-old near Union Square last month.

According to the investigation, the woman approached the victim near 14 Street and Broadway on Nov. 3, before engaging him in a verbal dispute at around 10:30 p.m.

As the situation escalated, the victim attempted to walk away — but the suspect followed him, and stabbed him in the lower back, cops said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition for treatment of his wounds.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police described the suspect as a woman with a light skin complexion, standing approximately 5’2″ tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a multicolored hat, and black sneakers.