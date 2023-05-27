Queens police shooting: New York State Trooper fires on suspect after Grand Central Parkway pursuit

A New York State trooper opened fire on a driver who led them on a pursuit along the Grand Central Parkway in Queens and then charged at them with their vehicle on Friday night, law enforcement sources said.

State police said the trouble began at around 10:45 p.m. on May 26 along the Grand Central Parkway, as two troopers assigned to a DWI checkpoint pursued a driver who failed to stop.

The troopers eventually caught up to and stopped the driver, state police said, and attempted to engage the motorist in surrendering. However, authorities reported, the driver then moved their vehicle toward the troopers.

That prompted one of the troopers to pull out their firearm and pull the trigger, striking the suspect, according to the state police.

EMS rushed the injured suspect to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital for treatment. State police did not provide information about their condition.

A second individual inside the suspect’s car was not injured, state police noted. Neither trooper was injured.

The case is now being investigated by the state police, the NYPD and the Queens District Attorney’s office.