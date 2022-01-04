BREAKING: Brooklyn police shooting near dollar store leaves suspect in critical condition

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops shot and and critically inured a 45-year-old man during a Brooklyn shooting on Tuesday evening, police reported.

Police sources said the incident happened at about 4:47 p.m. on Jan. 4 outside a Dollar Tree store at 2120 Rockaway Pkwy. in Canarsie, within the 69th Precinct’s confines. According to NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey, the suspect was robbing the store at gunpoint when NYPD officers arrived following a 911 call. The robber spied law enforcement, leading to a struggle which Corey described as a “fight for their lives.”

During the wrestling match the suspect pulled out a firearm and began blasting. He unleased two rounds before officers retuned fire, striking him in the neck. Officers rendered CPR and called for an ambulance.

Corey said the shooter was transported to a local hospital , where he remains in critical but stable condition. The officers were taken to Kings County Hospital as well for an evaluation.

The suspect had reportedly been involved in a previous robbery at the store where he snatched cash from the register. The officers involved in the shooting were a 16-year veteran and a 6-year veteran, respectively and had never fired their service weapons prior to the incident.

Mayor Eric Adams is en route to Kings County Hospital to meet with the officers. The investigation is ongoing.