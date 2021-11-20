Quantcast
Brooklyn

Brooklyn firefighters save three young children from burning home

By Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters rescued three children ages, 2 months old, 5th months old and 1 year old during a two-alarm fire in Brooklyn on Nov. 20, 2021.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters miraculously rescued three children — including one as young as a month old — from a burning Brooklyn home on Saturday morning, it was reported.

According to Fire Department sources, the three youngsters — aged one month, five months and two years old — were found in a second floor of a back bedroom at 716 East 89th St. in Canarsie.

In all, nine people were injured in the two-alarm blaze, which broke out just after 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters encountered heavy flames emanating from the basement that quickly spread to the first- and second-floors, according to Deputy Chief Joseph Moro.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Several residents were forced to jump from a second-floor balcony due to the heavy fire conditions, it was reported.

A fire victim survived after a two-alarm blaze consumed a home in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Nov. 20, 2021.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

All victims were removed to Brookdale Hospital and Kings County Hospital with injuries ranging from critical to non-life-threatening, the FDNY reported.

FDNY personnel used five hose lines to knock down the main body of fire, which was brought under control at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday. 

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the inferno.

