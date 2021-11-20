Brooklyn firefighters save three young children from burning home

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Firefighters miraculously rescued three children — including one as young as a month old — from a burning Brooklyn home on Saturday morning, it was reported.

According to Fire Department sources, the three youngsters — aged one month, five months and two years old — were found in a second floor of a back bedroom at 716 East 89th St. in Canarsie.

In all, nine people were injured in the two-alarm blaze, which broke out just after 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters encountered heavy flames emanating from the basement that quickly spread to the first- and second-floors, according to Deputy Chief Joseph Moro.

Several residents were forced to jump from a second-floor balcony due to the heavy fire conditions, it was reported.

All victims were removed to Brookdale Hospital and Kings County Hospital with injuries ranging from critical to non-life-threatening, the FDNY reported.

FDNY personnel used five hose lines to knock down the main body of fire, which was brought under control at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the inferno.