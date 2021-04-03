Two firefighters seriously injured after being caught in collapse of burning Queens building | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A pair of New York’s Bravest suffered serious injuries when they were caught in a structural collapse while fighting a four-alarm inferno inside a row of Queens businesses early Saturday morning.

Fire Department sources said the massive blaze broke out at about 2:20 a.m. on April 3 inside 111-46 Springfield Blvd. in Springfield Gardens. The flames quickly spread through three businesses: Springfield Cutz barber shop; Beatriz Dominican Hair Salon; and Spring Pharmacy.

The two firefighters were advancing a hose line through the burning building when part of a wall collapsed, trapping them inside. Several other firefighters narrowly escaped injury amid the fast-moving fire.

Units from Rescue 4, Engine Company 275 and Ladder Company 133 quickly dug through the debris to get to their injured comrades and pull them to safety.

EMS units rushed the injured firefighters to local hospitals, where they were listed in serious condition. Their injuries, however, are not life-threatening, according to the FDNY.

Meanwhile, more than 150 firefighters worked through the overnight, battling heavy smoke and flames, to bring the blaze under control. They finally succeeded in doing so at about 5:27 a.m. Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by FDNY Marshals.