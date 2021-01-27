Fire rips through Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue, leaving the building gutted | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A massive inferno broke out in a beloved Prospect Heights restaurant and decimated an adjoining apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.

Over 130 smoke eaters and paramedics rushed to the scene of the three-alarm fire on the corner of St. Mark’s and Flatbush avenues shortly before noon, where they battled the blaze for nearly two hours, according to FDNY officials.

The incident sparked on the ground floor of the building, which is home to the trendy Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, and quickly spread upwards throughout the structure. Following the fire, the restaurant remained closed, and did not answer multiple phone calls.

Authorities have reported no injuries, and an investigation will determine the cause of the fire — although a Fire Department spokesman claimed the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

This story first appeared on our sister publication brooklynpaper.com.