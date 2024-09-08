Early-morning Queens shooting on residential block leaves three men wounded: cops

Cops in Queens are looking for the suspect who shot three men at a home early on Sept. 8, 2024.

Cops in Queens are looking for the suspect who shot three men at a home early on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 8 outside a home on the 13200 block of 220th Street in Laurelton.

Officers from the 105th Precinct responded to the location after being alerted via a ShotSpotter activation. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s citywide network of sensors designed to detect possible sounds of gunfire, and evoke a rapid police response.

Upon arriving at the location, cops found a 24-year-old man shot in the neck; another 24-year-old man with a bullet wound to his torso; and a 33-year-old man shot in the torso.

EMS rushed all three victims to Jamaica Hospital, where the 24-year-old man shot in the torso was listed in critical condition. The other two victims were listed in stable condition.

Local residents were shaken up by Sunday’s shooting.

“This is unbelievably sad for the community,” said neighbor Clare Barron. “It is usually quiet here.”

The 105th Precinct has seen 10 shootings year-to-date through Sept. 1, up from 6 reported at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.