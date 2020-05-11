Staten Island shooting leaves two dead, person of interest in custody (UPDATED)

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A person of interest is in custody following a shooting on Staten Island which left two people dead and another person injured on Monday evening.

Police say that at 5:16 p.m. on May 11, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at 361 Grandview Avenue in the Mariners Harbor section.

Upon their arrival, the responding officers found that three people had been shot at the location.

Two of the victims were rushed to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. A third victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that a person of interest is in custody. The NYPD will announce further details about the investigation at a press conference later tonight.

Updated at 7:25 p.m. This is a developing story.