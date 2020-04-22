Suspect sought for injuring man in early-morning Bronx stabbing: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man during an argument in the Bronx over a month ago.

According to police, at 4:40 a.m. on Feb 29, a 43-year-old man was outside of M & S Bargain Hunters, located at 56 East Mount Eden Avenue, when he inadvertently bumped into an unknown man. This lead to a verbal argument between the two, which ultimately escalated into a physical dispute.

The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times throughout his body before fleeing on foot towards Grand Concourse. The victim walked himself to BronxCare Health System, where he has since been treated and released.

On April 22, the NYPD released surveillance video and photos taken fro before the incident:

The suspect is described as a man with dark curly hair, a medium complexion, and a large build, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black three-quarter length winter jacket with a fur hood, a white shirt with red and black lettering on the front, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.