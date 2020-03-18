Suspect sought for lighting garbage fires throughout Manhattan: cops

Cops are looking for a suspect who set multiple fires in Manhattan this month.

According to police, at 1:25 a.m. on March 4, an unknown man set a fire in the dumpster behind University Neighborhood High School, located at 200 Monroe Street. There were no injuries and no structural damage.

The pattern continued on March 8. At 1 a.m. that day, the suspect set several fires in either trash cans, dumpsters or rubbish left out for pick up in proximity of one another near Henry Street, Madison Street, Monroe Street and Gouverneur Street.

On March 17, the NYPD released video of the suspect on Gouverneur Street on March 8:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.