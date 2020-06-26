Two crooks wanted for robbing man at gunpoint and zip-tying him in his Brooklyn home: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who robbed a man at gunpoint in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Authorities say that at 6 a.m. on June 9, a 39-year-old man was in the vicinity of Pitkin Avenue and Pine Street when he was approached from behind by two unknown men. Tsuspects pulled out a firearm and demanded money. The victim complied, and the suspects proceeded to force the victim inside of a residence, zip-tied his hands and hit him in the head with the firearm.

The suspects swiped $2,200 in cash, a cellphone and a set of keys before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a laceration to his right eye and minor pain, but refused medical attention at the scene.

On June 26, the NYPD released photos of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.