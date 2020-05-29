Two men die of injuries following double-stabbing in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating a stabbing that left two men dead in Manhattan on Thursday night.

Authorities say that at 8:40 p.m. on May 28, police responded to a 911 call regarding two men stabbed inside the Frederick Douglass Houses, located at 868 Amsterdam Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 36-year-old man and a man in his teens, unconscious and unresponsive in a third-floor hallway.

Police say that both victims suffered multiple stab wounds throughout their bodies.

EMS rushed the victims to St. Luke’s Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead. The identities of both victims are being withheld family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.