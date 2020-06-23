Two sought for fleeing the scene following deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for suspects who were involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.

According to police, at 12:32 a.m. on June 23 the NYPD responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of East 98 Street and Avenue N. Upon their arrival, officers found a man lying in the roadway with severe trauma to his body.

An investigation found that the victim was riding a motorized scooter through the intersection when he was hit by a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was traveling eastbound on Avenue N. After hitting the victim, the driver lost control of the Jeep and hit a tree and a fire hydrant before ultimately rolling over and colliding with several parked, unoccupied cars. Two unknown occupants of the Jeep then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.