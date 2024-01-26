Two women steal hotel employee’s phone: NYPD

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for the two women who robbed a 31-year-old hotel employee in Manhattan last year.

According to the investigation, the perps entered the ground floor of the The Fleur Room, located at 105 W. 28th St, on Oct. 14, when one of the suspects told the victim to “give me your phone or my friend will stab you.”

The second individual then proceeded to snag the victim’s phone at around 3 a.m, and the pair of thieves fled the location.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and no arrests have yet been made as the investigation remains ongoing.

Police described the suspects as females with light skin complexions and curly hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.