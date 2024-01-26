Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Two women steal hotel employee’s phone: NYPD

By Posted on
The suspects in the OCt. 14 hotel robbery.
The suspects in the Oct. 14 robbery.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are searching for the two women who robbed a 31-year-old hotel employee in Manhattan last year. 

According to the investigation, the perps entered the ground floor of the The Fleur Room, located at 105 W. 28th St, on Oct. 14, when one of the suspects told the victim to “give me your phone or my friend will stab you.”

The second individual then proceeded to snag the victim’s phone at around 3 a.m, and the pair of thieves fled the location. 

The perps robbed the victim at the Fleur Room hotel, located at 105 W. 28th St, on Oct. 14.
The perps robbed the victim at the Fleur Room hotel, located at 105 W. 28th St, on Oct. 14.Google Maps

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and no arrests have yet been made as the investigation remains ongoing. 

Police described the suspects as females with light skin complexions and curly hair. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC