Video shows knife-wielding attacker stab man in Greenwich Village garage

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the suspect who knifed a 52-year-old man during an argument inside a Greenwich Village parking garage earlier this week.

The NYPD released on Tuesday night video footage of the attacker sought for the Aug. 24 assault, which took place at 3:23 p.m. at 222 West 14th St.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect and victim became embroiled in a verbal dispute that eventually led to the violent attack, caught on camera.

The video that police provided shows the suspect chasing the man inside the building’s parking garage, with two witnesses looking on. After the victim tripped and fell to the concrete floor, the attacker — with a sharp object in hand — began swinging at the man.

One of the witnesses attempted to intervene, but backed off after the attacker threatened him. The suspect then stabbed the victim again as he rose to his feet, and the witness then helped distance the man from the attacker.

Following the attack, the suspect exited the garage and fled on foot westbound along 14th Street toward 5th Avenue.

Officers from the 6th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Cops described the assailant as being between 20 and 30 years of age, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, who was last seen wearing a black dress, a pink bandana, black stockings and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.