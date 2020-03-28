Woman rescued from burning Brooklyn apartment: FDNY

Firefighters rescued an unconscious woman from a burning Brooklyn apartment early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

A total of seven people were injured in the fire, mostly suffering from smoke inhalation from the smoke Brownsville blaze. One firefighter was reported in serious condition, though non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center.

Firefighter Michael Schiwer, Rescue 2, 45, 16-year veteran, was able to rescue the woman with help from other firefighters. She remains in critical condition at Brookdale University Medical Center this morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 4:04 a.m. in a two-story multiple dwelling at 79 Legion Street in East New York. Upon arrival firefighters were met by heavy fire and smoke billowing from the basement and first-floor windows and people screaming from the second floor.

Firefighters from Rescue 2 crashed through the front doors and Firefighter Schiwer found the unconscious woman in one of the rooms of the fire apartment. Firefighters dragged the woman out of the building and performed CPR and treated her for burns to her body. She was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center where she was last listed as critical.

About 60 firefighters, led by Engine 283 who was first on the scene, were able to bring the fire under control by 4:47 a.m., but by then, the first floor had sustained heavy damage, with some damage to the floor above. About 20 people were left homeless in the fire.

Treatment of the injured was made somewhat more complicated by the coronavirus crisis as EMS crews had to protect themselves from any unknown contagions among the victims.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and would be under investigation by fire marshals.