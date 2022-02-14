Chancellor Banks launches 16th annual NYC school survey to elevate voices of parents and students

New York City Chancellor of Education David C. Banks announced the 16th annual NYC School Survey, a tool designated to empower families to become active members and participants in their child’s education.

The information and data collected in the surveys will be used to help school leaders get on the same page as families when it comes to what New Yorkers want their children to experience and learn in public schools. As one of the largest national annual surveys, this tool will include the voices of students, educators and families across all five boroughs.

The survey, which must be completed by March 25, is available in 10 different languages to ensure accessibility and as much involvement and interaction as possible. The survey is specifically designed to evaluate schools serving students from 6th through 12th grade. Families can request a hard copy edition if they don’t have access to reliable internet.

“New York City schools can only succeed when we elevate the voices of students and families in our decision-making, which is why family and community partnerships are one of my four core pillars. The annual NYC School Survey is an important opportunity for us to hear from our students, families and educators,” said Chancellor Banks in a statement Monday. “I encourage every parent, student and staff member to complete the survey and make their voices heard. Together we can provide every child with the experiences they need to soar.”

The survey works in alignment with the Framework for Great Schools initiative, focusing on student achievement and collects information across six elements – rigorous instruction, supportive environment, collaborative teachers, effective school leadership, strong family community ties, and trust.

“The Survey collects vital information about school characteristics and capacities from the perspectives of students, teachers, and families,” said James Kemple, Executive Director of the Research Alliance for NYC Schools. “This information, in turn, can be used to promote more effective teaching and learning. We look forward to continuing our work together and urge all stakeholders to use these results to help build better, more equitable public schools.”

The NYC school survey represents the Department of Education’s (DOE) ongoing efforts to listen to and learn from students, educators and families themselves in order to empower educational communities as well as improve the quality of education in the most vulnerable areas.

Revisions were made to the survey in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as participation from last year’s results.

Responses from last year’s survey are available for review at each school’s Quality Snapshot online.

The survey is available online at NYCSchoolSurvey.org and is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Korean, Russian, and Urdu.