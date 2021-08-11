With school year approaching, at least one more NYC official appeals for remote option

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the coronavirus’ delta variant continues to spread across the state, some families are growing increasingly worried about sending their children back into public school classrooms and have some calling for a remote option to be offered this fall.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter have pledged to fully reopen schools without remote learning.

Although the Department of Education is considering offering a remote option for students with immunocompromised family members, the New York Post reported, some families and now some elected officials are urging City officials to expand that option. Here is a list of which elected officials so far support offering a remote option for students this upcoming school year:

Brooklyn City Councilmember Mark Treyger

The councilmember and former teacher, who also chairs the City Council’s education committee, tweeted in mid-July that children who could not yet get vaccinated, those under the age of 12, or who are immunocompromised should be given the option to take their classes remotely this fall.

DOE should offer a fall remote option for kids not of vaccination age and have it run by central rather than by individual schools. I support 5 days a week in person instruction for all, but we need to follow science and adjust accordingly while providing flexibility for families — Mark Treyger 🍎 (@MarkTreyger718) July 19, 2021

The option should be run centrally, in contrast to last year when every school was responsible for designing and rolling out their own remote option for students.

I stand by my call for a remote option in the fall for kids who are not of vaccination age & immunocompromised students, which should be administered centrally. Waiting to see what happens is not a plan. It’s almost August & contingency plans shouldn’t fall on individual schools. — Mark Treyger 🍎 (@MarkTreyger718) July 28, 2021

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer

The outgoing borough president sent a letter to Chancellor Porter requesting that she reconsider the City’s decision to do away with remote learning this year. The letter was also sent to all of Brewer’s fellow borough presidents and the city’s executive superintendents.

“The option may be needed for the entire school year. However, having an option in place for at least the first half of the year is a prudent response to family and community requests,” Brewer wrote.” In addition, we are in a different place in the battle against COVID-19 than we were when it was first announced that there would be no remote option for the upcoming school year.”