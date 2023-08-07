Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New Yorkers are continuing to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the mayhem at Union Square last week, with several local officials now calling for accountability and demanding answers in response to the chaos.

The lawlessness took place Friday afternoon when social media streamer Kai Cenat announced he would be giving away free PlayStation 5 consoles at Union Square, which sent hundreds of people flocking to the Manhattan park just after 3 p.m. Violence erupted leading to the arrest of at least 65 people, including Cenat.

Conservative lawmakers have since responded to the riot describing it as a “disgrace” and something that should not be tolerated. Meanwhile, many of the city’s leading progressives have largely remained silent.

“This kind of reckless behavior, with police officers assaulted and property destroyed by a crowd numbering in the thousands, should not be tolerated,” said Republican Queens Council Member Joann Ariola. “These young people need to learn that there are consequences for their actions!”

Republican Council Member Ari Kagan, who represents the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, warned against “mob rule” in the city.

“What happened yesterday [Friday] in Union Square Park was a disgrace and sets a dangerous precedent. Every person responsible for attacking police officers & damaging city property should be investigated & face justice,” he tweeted. “NYC should not be run by mob rule!”

Meanwhile, Queens Council Member Vickie Paladino, a fellow Republican, blamed an “anti-police” sentiment for the chaos.

“We reap what we sow. And over the last several years we’ve sown this. A destructive mob mentality. Hatred for our police. And glorification of riots,” she said. “It’s sickening to watch, and it’s even more sickening to see prominent progressives in city government excuse this behavior.”

Robert Holden, a moderate Democrat, who also represents Queens, simply thanked the NYPD for its actions, and called for accountability.

“Thank you, [NYPD], for taking action to stop the riots and maintain peace. Let’s now focus on bringing those responsible to account for their actions and ensuring they bear the costs of damages caused by lawlessness.”

Meanwhile, in response to the events, progressive members in the City Council were largely quiet on social media. Leading progressives, such as Lincoln Restler and Tiffany Cabán, did not tweet about the issue, nor did Council Speaker Adrienne Adams or Carlina Rivera, whose district covers Union Square.

Mayor Eric Adams, who addressed the riot during an unrelated press conference Saturday, spoke about the events from the perspective of a parent — saying he immediately reached out to his 27-year-old son.

“When I looked at what happened in Union Square, the first thing I did was text my son and say, ‘Where are you? Are you in Union Square?’ And I wonder, with the thousands of children who were there hurling dangerous objects at police officers, disrespecting the residents in the area, attacking each other, how many parents texted their children,” Adams said.

The city’s chief executive also hailed the New York City Police Department, which he said showed “a great level of restraint” during the events, noting that officers deescalated the riot.

“The great level of restraint we saw yesterday [Friday] by the New York City Police Department — that could have turned really ugly,” he said. “And I monitored and communicated with the on-the-ground teams telling them, ‘These are young people, we have to be mindful of that as we bring back order.’”