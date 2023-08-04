Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Pandemonium broke out in Union Square Friday afternoon when hundreds of fans of the YouTube sensation Kai Carlo Cenat turned out to watch him in action and a fight erupted.

Dozens of spectators began fighting at around 3 p.m., throwing paint cans, bottles, and anything they could get their hands on into the crowd. One man set off a fire extinguisher while another was walking around with a pickaxe after they tore their way into a construction site. Most of those involved were teenagers.

Police responded to the mayhem soon after but did not have any details as to the number of arrests or injuries by press time. Cops estimated the crowd totaled about 2,000.

The scene was chaotic. Numerous arrests were being made — so many that police commandeered an MTA bus to contain the individuals.

Cenat had been detained by police, although it is currently unclear if he will be facing charges.

The horde also hurled fireworks at cops who were attempting to break up the mayhem exploding in plumes of smoke sending some of the teen running. Others stayed steadfast however, scaling statues in the park, dining sheds, the Union Square Station overhead canopy, which was under construction, in the surrounding area.

“Our officers were attacked. We were in there, we were crushed. We were pushed to the ground,” Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said. “I was hit with multiple objects as well.”

While Maddrey underscored that this is the most brutal and violent incident to unfold after a giveaway, it has not been the first. It is with this in mind Maddrey told amNewYork Metro that they will be looking to prevent such events in the future.

“We have encountered things like this before, but never to this level of danger. Young people would not listen to our commands. They were fighting each other, they were hurting each other and they were turning attacks on us. We had to defend ourselves when we had to make arrests,” Maddrey said.

Many were drawn to the event since the social media influencer planned to give away items such as PS5s, computers and gaming devices. However, it is unclear if any PS5’s were even handed out.

The NYPD advised New Yorkers to avoid Union Square shortly after the riot broke out.