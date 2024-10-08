Sheena Wright exits first deputy mayor post; Adams to tap Torres-Springer as successor: reports

Sheena Wright, Mayor Eric Adams’ first deputy mayor, is the latest administration official to resign following the mayor’s indictment on federal corruption charges. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Sheena Wright, Mayor Eric Adams’ first deputy mayor, joined the flood of top-tier officials leaving City Hall following Hizzoner’s federal corruption indictment late last month, according to published reports.

Wright resigned on Tuesday morning, following days of reported rumors that she was the next high-level Adams official to exit the administration, the New York Times first reported. Multiple outlets have reported that Adams is expected to tap Maria Torres-Springer — currently the deputy mayor for housing, economic development and workforce — as Wright’s replacement.

However, when contacted by a reporter on Tuesday morning, City Hall Deputy Mayor for Communications Fabien Levy refused to confirm that Wright had resigned or that Torres-Springer would take her place.

“No announcement is final until and if it is made,” Levy said in a text message.

Wright is exiting the administration a little more than a month after federal agents raided the Harlem home where she and her now-husband — outgoing Schools Chancellor David Banks’ — reside. Both had their cell phones seized. They were just two of several officials who were the subjects of federal raids connected to two separate investigations that took place on Sept. 4.

Published reports indicated that Wright could resign as soon as last Friday, but the weekend passed without an official announcement. Mayor Adams also denied the validity of the previous reports.

The outgoing first deputy mayor is not leaving the administration on good terms, according to a New York Post report. The tabloid claimed Wright is upset that Adams moved up David Banks’ planned retirement date at the end of the year by two months — to Oct. 16.

Wright’s departure follows a slew of recent high-profile City Hall resignations, including David Banks’ brother, former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, and former Senior Advisor Tim Pearson. On Monday, not only did Banks leave the administration, but so did Adams’ respective liaisons to the Turkish and Chinese communities, Rana Abbasova and Winnie Greco.

The mass City Hall shakeup is reportedly the result of Adams attempting to rid the upper ranks of his administation of those who are under federal scrutiny, at the urging of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who can remove him from office.