Driver dead after fiery car crash on Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens

Police continue to investigate a fiery crash on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens on Monday night that killed a man and injured a woman.

Law enforcement sources said the one-car collision happened at 10:47 p.m. on Aug. 17 along the parkway’s westbound lanes near the Forest Park Drive exit.

According to authorities, the 34-year-old man operated a 2008 Infiniti sedan along the roadway, with a 30-year-old woman riding along on the front passenger side.

Members of the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad determined that the driver failed to properly navigate the roadway and wound up striking the center median barrier. The car then caromed off the barrier and struck a tree.

Following the second impact, cops said, the vehicle burst into flames. The woman managed to escape the vehicle on her own power, but the driver remained inside.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, the NYPD Highway Patrol and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the collision. First responders pulled the driver out of the vehicle, but it was too late; EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Paramedics brought the woman to Jamaica Hospital with back pain. She was listed in stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.