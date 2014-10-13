432 Park Avenue set to become the tallest residential building in Western Hemisphere

The building will be taller than the Empire State Building by nearly 150 feet.

A new skyscraper is muscling its way to the top of the city’s skyline.

A 104-condominum tower at 432 Park Avenue was set to become the tallest residential building in New York City on Tuesday — oh, and in the entire Western Hemisphere.

Standing at 1,396 feet, 432 Park Avenue is taller than One World Trade Center without the spire and is about 150 feet taller than the Empire State Building. The new tower will be topped off on Tuesday, developers say.

Architect Rafael Viñoly designed the tower with 10-foot-by-10-foot windows, giving anyone who resides there breathtaking views of Manhattan and beyond. The luxury condominiums feature 12.5-foot ceiling heights, solid oak flooring and Italian marble countertops.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP3Om55hRAI

The most expensive penthouse was sold for $95 million. Some $16.95-million units in the building are currently available.