Councilman Garodnick wants to require licenses for costumed characters in Times Square

The bill is still being drafted.

City Councilman Dan Garodnick is working on a bill with other City Council members to require costumed characters in Times Square, which he represents, to obtain a license to do so.

The effort is the result of a string of incidents involving costumed characters in Times Square harassing tourists, he said.

“The proliferation of costumed characters out there has gotten us to a breaking point, and it is getting unpleasant,” Garodnick told amNewYork. “The activities range from the cute and innocent, to the creepy and salacious. We need to find a solution here.”

The bill is currently being drafted by Garodnick and other members before it will be presented at City Hall.