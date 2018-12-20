Crown Heights rezoning near Brooklyn Botanic Garden approved by City Council

Some residents fear buildings will cast shadows on the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

A pair of proposed buildings on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights that some community members fear will cast shadows on the nearby Brooklyn Botanic Garden was approved by the City Council on Thursday.

Lawmakers voted 47-1 in favor of the so-called Franklin Avenue Rezoning, making way for the development of 16-story buildings at 40 Crown St. and 931 Carroll St. The previous zoning rule prevented buildings over six or seven stories.

The lone no vote was cast by City Councilwoman Inez Barron, whose district includes East New York, New Lots, Remsen Village, Spring Creek and Starrett City in Brooklyn.

The buildings will have 518 apartments, 140 of which would be set aside as affordable housing, according to the developers, Carmel Partners.

Adjacent to the Crown Street address, at 141 Montgomery St., the nonprofit Asian Americans for Equality intends to build an entirely affordable housing building, according to testimony at a public hearing in November.

Though some community advocates argue that the buildings will cast detrimental shadows on the botanical garden in Prospect Park, the garden’s officials have not expressed opposition to the plans.